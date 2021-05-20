Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 104,302 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

