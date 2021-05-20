Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.54.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $70.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

