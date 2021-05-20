PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,319,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSB opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

