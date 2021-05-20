Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 595,386 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.