Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $29.60 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,540,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,726,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

