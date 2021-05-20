J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,166 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,005,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $237,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 5,647,542 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,331,859,000 after acquiring an additional 617,269 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 486.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

MSFT stock opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

