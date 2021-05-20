Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

