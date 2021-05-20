Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Sells $443,562.03 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03.
Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $94.60.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
