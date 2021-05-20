Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Sells $443,562.03 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

