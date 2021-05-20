Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 654.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 321.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 4,066.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.