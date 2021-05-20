Morgan Stanley Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $33.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUM. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

