Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $33.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

