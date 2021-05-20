Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.04 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Entegris worth $28,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,426,146.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

