Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 13.16% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $30,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $49.59 on Thursday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72.

