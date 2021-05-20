Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 50,360 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $81.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.