DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,206,807 shares.The stock last traded at $142.71 and had previously closed at $133.79.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

