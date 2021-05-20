Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $679.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $653.19 and a 200 day moving average of $639.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

