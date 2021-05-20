Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,952 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

