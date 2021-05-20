Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $33.78 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -295.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

