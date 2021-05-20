Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.46 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVentures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $30,642,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDC stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

