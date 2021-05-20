Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 10,300 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 62,155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

