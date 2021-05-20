Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $436,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $87,725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

