Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

