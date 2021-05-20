Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,867 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,424,000 after purchasing an additional 752,877 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 812,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

