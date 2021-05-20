Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.02.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.