Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.06 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 724,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $39,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

