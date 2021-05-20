Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

