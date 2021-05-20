Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNDX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $856.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

