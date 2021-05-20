BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $98.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.72.

TREX stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. Trex has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

