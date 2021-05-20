SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock worth $124,187,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.