Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,901 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $235.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

