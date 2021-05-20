Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of Tower Semiconductor worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

