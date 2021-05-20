Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 10,603 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $612.05 million, a P/E ratio of -90.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

