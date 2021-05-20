IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.82 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $164.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

