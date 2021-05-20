Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $510.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

