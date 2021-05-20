Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,245 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period.
In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BECN stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.
