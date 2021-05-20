Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,245 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.