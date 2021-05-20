Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $41,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PPL by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.37 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

