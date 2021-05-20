Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Entergy stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

