Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.
Entergy stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.