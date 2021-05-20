Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $451.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.18 and a 1 year high of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

