Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 228,058 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of SkyWest worth $43,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.