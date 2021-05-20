Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in City Office REIT by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $11.09 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $481.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,109.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

