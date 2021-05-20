IFP Advisors Inc Sells 222 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.