IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $69.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

