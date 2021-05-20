IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 3,081.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

