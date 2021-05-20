Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $623,628.50 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 35,486 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.