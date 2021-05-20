Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Gregory (Greg) Duncan Acquires 50,000 Shares

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) insider Gregory (Greg) Duncan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.91 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$695,400.00 ($496,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 87.26%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

