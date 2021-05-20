Morgan Stanley Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

ATO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

