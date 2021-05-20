Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.67 and a 200 day moving average of $332.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

