Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.
ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.81.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.67 and a 200 day moving average of $332.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
