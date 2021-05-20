Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

