Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $44,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $158.31 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $105.75 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

