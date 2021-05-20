The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 700,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.